ELKO – These little piggies didn’t stay home.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Lucky Nugget area south of Elko on Sunday afternoon on a report of “two pigs making a ruckus in the neighborhood” of Dodge Avenue.

Deputies were unable to locate the owner of the pigs.

“If you know where these pigs belong, please call Elko Central Dispatch non-emergency line 775-777-7300 and help us reunite the pigs with their owners,” stated the sheriff’s office.

