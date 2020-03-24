Two Spring Creek residents apply for director seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I would like to see where the association has a positive reflection in the community, and I think that the existing board and staff have gone a long way in healing those old wounds.”

If appointed, Mauldin said he would come in as “a neutral party” without an agenda, who “sees both sides the situation and tries to find a win-win situation for everybody.”

Rhonda MorfinMorfin has lived in the Sunset Hills section of Spring Creek for 13 years but is a lifelong resident of Spring Creek. She has worked for NDOT for 25 years and served on the Creative Kids Co-Op board for seven years as an at-large member and chair.

“Serving on a board is an important role within, and for, the community,” Morfin wrote in her application. “Being actively involved enables sharing my abilities to assist the association to continually move forward in a positive and effective manner.”

If appointed as director of Sunset Hills, it would be “an opportunity to better understand and help others (the community) know the codes of the association and be a fiduciary of the finances, which allows a chance to have a positive impact.”

Her NDOT employment also gave her experience with adhering to state programs to qualify for federal monies, she said.