Two tax histories

Here is a look at a home in Elko and a home in Spring Creek to show how the taxable value and the property taxes have fluctuated over the past six years.

The Elko home: In 2015, the taxable value went up 1.8 percent, and the property taxes went up 3 percent. In 2016, the taxable value went up 1.9 percent, and the property taxes went up 3 percent. In 2017, the taxable value went down 1.1 percent, and the property taxes went down 0.8 percent. In 2018, the taxable value went up 1.6 percent, and the property taxes went up 1.6 percent. In 2019, the taxable value went down 0.1 percent, and the property taxes went down 0.1 percent. In 2020, the taxable value went up 8.7 percent. Although this is a much bigger jump than in recent years, thanks to the tax cap the property taxes will go up 3 percent, the same percentage as in 2016 and 2017.

The Spring Creek home: In 2015, the taxable value went up 1.3 percent, and the property taxes went up 2.9 percent. In 2016, the taxable value went up 3.3 percent, and the property taxes went up 3 percent. In 2017, the taxable value went up 1.1 percent, and the property taxes went up 3 percent. In 2018, the taxable value went up 1.1 percent, and the property taxes went up 10.9 percent. This big jump was because the new tax for the Elko County Fire Protection District went into effect that year. In 2019, the taxable value went down 0.03 percent, and the property taxes went up 0.3 percent. In 2020, the taxable value went up 5.3 percent. Because of the tax cap, the property taxes will go up 3 percent.

