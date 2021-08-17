Two vie for Elko schools superintendent position

Elko schools superintendent search enters last phase ELKO – The search for a new superintendent is nearing its end, with four candidates interviewed remotely by the school board.

In addition to serving as principal at four schools, Terhune also served 20 years active duty in the U.S. Army and four years reserve from 1970 to 1994. After retirement, he implemented a Junior ROTC program in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Candidate interviews will be posted on the Elko County School District website for public comment and questions.

On Monday, the school board will convene in a special board meeting to review the public comments. They will vote to appoint a candidate at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The interviews are six days after Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith stepped back from acting superintendent duties on Aug. 12.

Smith was appointed to fill in one week after the sudden resignation of Dr. Michele Robinson on June 22, who was appointed in May 2020.

Robinson and Terhune were among the four candidates out of a nationwide search to replace outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

The school board also saw two trustees, Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler, resign on Aug. 12.

According to trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup, the five remaining trustees comprise a quorum to select and appoint the new superintendent next week.