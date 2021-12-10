Two vie for interim superintendent position

ELKO – The school board could appoint a local educator to replace Jeff Zander as interim superintendent on Tuesday.

Clayton Anderson and Sarah Negrete will be interviewed by school board trustees on Monday afternoon, with a final selection taking place the following day.

The appointment concludes a brief search for Zander’s replacement as interim superintendent open to school district employees only.

Zander, who served as superintendent for eight-and-a-half years, was appointed in August to fill a vacancy left by Dr. Michele Robinson, who resigned three months before; and Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, who stepped back from interim duties about six weeks after being appointed.

The interim tenure was intended to be brief. Last month, Zander told the school board that although his contract was for a year, it included the stipulation to leave as soon as the board hired an interim or full-time superintendent.

Zander added that his goals were to help the district reconstitute the school board after five members resigned in August, whittling it down to two members. He also wanted to prepare the appointees to hire and work with a new superintendent as soon as possible.

On Nov. 23, board members unanimously approved a motion to open the interim position to internal applicants for 10 days.

Clayton Anderson

Anderson is currently serving as Director of School Improvement. In 2019, he arrived from Texas to become the principal of Wells Combined Schools.

His background in administration includes being the assistant principal of two schools in Texas and working as a specialist in the fields of college and career and academic achievement. He began his career in 2008, teaching Spanish at the high school and sixth-grade levels and working with dyslexic students.

In a cover letter attached to his application, Anderson said his knowledge of working with “two very large school districts in Texas” and experience in Elko County gave him “unique” experience for the job.

“I have a tremendous capacity to work with students, staff and community members from different backgrounds and experiences, and unite them in working toward the common goal that we all have for our students: learning for all.”

Sarah Negrete

Negrete began her career as an elementary teacher in 1993, later becoming an instructor in the Teacher Education Program at Great Basin College for nine years. In 2010, she received her Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Currently, she serves as the Northeastern Nevada Regional Professional Development Program director, a state-funded organization for pre-kindergarten to twelfth-grade teachers in six Nevada school districts.

Negrete explained her experience working with the Nevada Department of Education and attending legislative sessions for funding make her “the ideal blend of external and internal candidacy – bringing long-term knowledge and personal commitment to the district, yet being just outside enough to view it with fresh eyes.”

“My experiences in education have included a variety of levels of leadership in K-12 education, higher education, and across the state of Nevada,” she wrote in her cover letter.

