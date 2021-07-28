Two wildfires burning in eastern Nevada

ELKO – Two fires in eastern Nevada have burned more than 700 acres.

Firefighters responded to the Elbow fire, five miles north of the Shafter Exit of Interstate 80 between Wells and Wendover, around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire is currently estimated at 300 acres burning in pinyon and juniper trees near Toana Peak.

Fire operations will include single engine air tankers to support crews on the ground working to contain the fire. There are currently no structures at risk, although the fire is in critical mule deer habitat.

Another fire that started Monday afternoon has burned 477 acres about 60 miles northeast of Ely.

The fire is burning pinyon-pine and juniper, brush, and grass in north Spring Valley. It is 80% contained, and full containment is anticipated Saturday.

Suppressing the fire are one Type 1 hand crew, one Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew, one engine, a bulldozer and two water tenders with aerial support provided by one Type 3 helicopter.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire danger continues across eastern Nevada along with thunderstorm activity. The National Weather Service is predicting a 20-30 percent change of storms Thursday, increasing to a 50-60 percent chance Friday.

Showers are likely this weekend as highs drop below the 90-degree mark.

