Fire along freeway
ELKO – Firefighters responded to two wildfires Sunday in the Elko District, including one that was started along Interstate 80 by a vehicle crash.

Just under 12 acres burned along the freeway after the crash at mile marker 398 in eastern Elko County. Multiple federal and state resources extinguished the blaze.

Another fire near Beowawe, southeast of Bob’s Flats, burned 3-5 acres. Carlin volunteers, federal engines from Battle Mountains, as well as planes and helicopters from the Bureau of Land Management responded.

The cause of the fire, which was not listed as contained Sunday night, is under investigation.

Hot and possibly stormy weather was in the forecast for Monday.

“There may be a few showers and isolated mainly dry thunderstorms in northeastern Elko County today, otherwise dry conditions are expected through Tuesday, with warm to hot temperatures,” the National Weather Service reported. “Winds will be gusty during the afternoon and evenings.”

