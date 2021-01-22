U.S. 93 getting more passing lanes this year

Ratliff said Thursday that the only portion of the Errecart Boulevard proposal that would involve NDOT is an intersection at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, but NDOT is willing to partner on the project.

Andreozzi said the proposal for a secondary route to Spring Creek involving Errecart Boulevard has been around for 20 years.

He also said the proposal for an interim solution for Lamoille Summit – a divided highway or barrier – would be for the bottom of the summit to the top, and “I just want to be sure that idea doesn’t get lost as we move forward.”

Another project that Andreozzi promoted and was included in the commissioners’ motion also is not an NDOT project. Andreozzi wants an emergency access at White Rock Road, and Ratliff said that would be a county project.

“We would partner with them for sure but it would still be their project,” he said.

Another project on the list is for widening the shoulders and installing barrier rail on Mountain City Highway from Adobe Summit to Mountain City.

Mortensen said in his presentation via telephone to the commissioners that NDOT is $550 million under-funded for road projects in the state, and “our revenue sources don’t keep up with the need.”

NDOT’s report also included a list of projects completed in 2020 in Elko County, such as an added truck lane on Interstate 80 at Pequop and asphalt paving on a section of I-80 between Elko and Wells.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0