ELKO – U.S. Gold Corp.‘s large Keystone project on the Cortez Trend is showing new promise with the results of 2019 exploration drilling that are highlighted by one target featuring thick intervals of continuous gold mineralization, although the gold wasn’t high-grade.

“I think we’re on the edge of something better,” said the company’s project geologist, Ken Coleman. “This was an important advancement for the property.”

U.S. Gold drilling included the first-ever test of the Nina Skarn target that encountered 250 feet of 0.0079 ounces per ton of gold, with 85 feet at 0.01 ounces per ton. The target is open in all directions.

“The thickness is what gets people’s attention,” Coleman said.

He said the Nina Skarn drilling results showed oxide mineralization that could point to surface mining, but the company is “drilling deeper than previous operators and looking for high-grade underground mineable deposits.”

U.S. Gold drilled six reverse circulation holes and one core hole during 2019 at Keystone starting in July, with U.S. Bureau of Land Management permitting received earlier this year allowing “us to go into more prospective areas,” the geologist said in a phone interview. “This gives us a little more leeway.”

The Elko-based company‘s Keystone property covers 20 square miles in Eureka County and is roughly 12 miles to the southeast of the Cortez Mining District, where the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture operates, and about 16 miles to the northwest of McEwen’s Mining’s Gold Bar Mine.

“We’re right between those two mines,” Coleman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In U.S. Gold’s announcement of the Keystone exploration results, the company’s president and chief executive officer, Edward Karr, stated that “our entire technical team is tremendously encouraged with the progress we made in out 2019 drill program at Keystone. “The clear evidence is that multiple gold-bearing systems are present within the small areas of drilling that have been completed to date within our 20-square-mile district.”

Envirotech Drilling out of Winnemucca drilled the exploration holes at Keystone this year and 15 holes in 2018 that were in a more limited area because the BLM hadn’t yet completed the environmental assessment for the bigger project.

“These systems are massive in scale, so that’s how you need to explore them,” Coleman said.

He said he is preparing plans for a drilling program next year, but the drilling will depend upon the company raising the money for exploration.

Coleman is optimistic about drilling next year, and he said he believes exploration is up in Nevada, based on “just paying attention to the number of companies drilling. From a geologist’s standpoint, there is work to be had.”

Higher gold prices this year, which have reached more than $1,500 an ounce, are attracting exploration companies, as the political climate is leading investors toward gold as a safe investment, Coleman said.

The Keystone property has been drilled in the past, but the work was “highly fragmented,” he said.

The property includes the old Keystone Mine that was active at various times from the late 1800s to the 1950s, when silver, lead, copper and zinc were produced.

Also in Nevada, U.S. Gold recently acquired a small company called Orovada, which came with the Maggie Creek exploration project east of the Gold Quarry Mine north of Carlin that is part of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture made up of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

Coleman said U.S. Gold is now looking at the information acquired, and “then we will do field work.”

U.S. Gold also has the Copper King exploration project in Wyoming that is advancing toward a prefeasibility study “to make it more viable as a production scenario,” he said.

“We’re purely an exploration company. We’re not looking to be a producer,” Coleman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0