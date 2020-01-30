U.S. records 24 mining deaths in 2019; the lowest on record

ARLINGTON, Va. – There were 24 mining fatalities in the U.S. in 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration reported Thursday. This is the fewest annual fatalities ever recorded, and only the fifth year in MSHA’s 43-year history that mining fatalities were below 30.

MSHA is still reviewing two cases of possible chargeable fatalities which, if added, would make the total in 2019 the second lowest number of fatalities ever recorded.

The previous low was 25 deaths in 2016. There were 28 deaths in 2017, and 27 in 2018.

There were four 2019 mining deaths each in Kentucky and West Virginia; two each in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas; and one each in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vermont and Wyoming. There were 11 deaths at coal mines and 13 at metal/nonmetal mines.

MSHA reported that there were no mining fatalities in Nevada in 2019. There was a fatality at the Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County on May 13, but on June 26 MSHA rescinded its earlier report and said its investigation determined that the miner had died from natural causes.

