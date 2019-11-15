UCP celebrates 70 years of service

ELKO – United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada is celebrating 70 years of service to people with disabilities.

The UCP Elko Thrift Store is located at 450 W Silver St., No. 102.

Since 1949, United Cerebral Palsy has been the nation’s leading service provider and advocate for people with disabilities. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the organization's founding by Leonard Goldenson, then president of ABC Television.

UCP’s local affiliate, United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada, provides jobs and day training, job placement, day habilitation, and conductive education programs for children, to name a few. Their services throughout Northern Nevada have impacted thousands of people throughout the years.

“Seventy years of service to Nevadans with disabilities is an amazing accomplishment to celebrate,” said Monica Elsbrock, CEO of UCPNV. “From our thrift store in Sparks to our Project SEARCH program at the Atlantis Resort, we are honored to provide resources and advocate on behalf of people with disabilities.”