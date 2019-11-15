UCP celebrates 70 years of service

ELKO – United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada is celebrating 70 years of service to people with disabilities.
The UCP Elko Thrift Store is located at 450 W Silver St., No. 102.
Since 1949, United Cerebral Palsy has been the nation’s leading service provider and advocate for people with disabilities. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the organization's founding by Leonard Goldenson, then president of ABC Television.
UCP’s local affiliate, United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada, provides jobs and day training, job placement, day habilitation, and conductive education programs for children, to name a few. Their services throughout Northern Nevada have impacted thousands of people throughout the years.
“Seventy years of service to Nevadans with disabilities is an amazing accomplishment to celebrate,” said Monica Elsbrock, CEO of UCPNV. “From our thrift store in Sparks to our Project SEARCH program at the Atlantis Resort, we are honored to provide resources and advocate on behalf of people with disabilities.”
As one of the largest health and human services nonprofits in the United States, UCP's mission is to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The organization is also known for its advocacy efforts and was one of the catalyst organizations advocating for the adoption of the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990.
Originally, UCPNV was incorporated as the Nevada Society for Crippled Children in keeping with the national organization of the same name. In 1970, NSCC became Easter Seals of Northern Nevada. Seeking to expand services, the organization then affiliated with UCP and became United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada in 2011.
UCPNV’s newest programs include THRIVE and Project SEARCH. THRIVE is a conductive education course that helps children with neuromotor disabilities expand their mobility. Children learn activities such as standing, walking and eating without supports. There is no other program in the northern Nevada that offers this type of training and dozens of local children have graduated since THRIVE began in 2017.
Project SEARCH is a job-training program that helps high school students with disabilities transition into the workforce. The program pairs local businesses with interns for a period of 10 months. The work site is staffed by local skills trainers from UCPNV to meet the educational and coaching needs of the interns. At the completion of the program, students are trained and prepared for competitive employment.
To learn more about UCPNV, visit ucpnv.org.