Ultralight veers off runway in rough landing

ELKO – An ultralight aircraft made a rough landing Tuesday at Elko Regional Airport, veering off the runway into the dirt.

Airport Manager Jim Foster said the local pilot was unharmed but the plane had a bent wheel and damage to its propeller.

Ultralight craft are not registered the same as conventional planes and jets. Foster said a full pilot’s license is not needed, only a sports license.

The National Transportation Safety Board cleared the plane and it was pushed in to the airport where the pilot has a hangar, Foster said.

