Ultralight veers off runway in rough landing
Ultralight veers off runway in rough landing

Ultralight pushed off runway at Elko Regional Airport

An ultralight plane is pushed on the runway after sliding off Tuesday during a rough landing at  Elko Regional Airport. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – An ultralight aircraft made a rough landing Tuesday at Elko Regional Airport, veering off the runway into the dirt.

Airport Manager Jim Foster said the local pilot was unharmed but the plane had a bent wheel and damage to its propeller.

Ultralight craft are not registered the same as conventional planes and jets. Foster said a full pilot’s license is not needed, only a sports license.

The National Transportation Safety Board cleared the plane and it was pushed in to the airport where the pilot has a hangar, Foster said.

