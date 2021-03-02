Ultralight veers off runway in rough landing

ELKO – An ultralight aircraft made a rough landing Tuesday at Elko Regional Airport, veering off the runway into the dirt.
Airport Manager Jim Foster said the local pilot was unharmed but the plane had a bent wheel and damage to its propeller.
Ultralight craft are not registered the same as conventional planes and jets. Foster said a full pilot’s license is not needed, only a sports license.
The National Transportation Safety Board cleared the plane and it was pushed in to the airport where the pilot has a hangar, Foster said.
