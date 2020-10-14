Unclaimed property records published in today's Elko Free Press

ELKO — While the proposed second round of economic stimulus payments could be months in the making, some Elko residents might have unknown assets waiting to be claimed.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has published a list of Elko residents and businesses that have unclaimed property. The list can be found in the Classifieds section of today’s newspaper.

According to the Treasurer’s Office, there is more than $890 million in unclaimed property currently under the eye of the state government.

While the term “property” might bring to mind images of real estate and land holdings, it is a term used to describe cash, payroll, stocks, mutual funds, bank accounts, gift certificates, deposits, insurance proceeds and other types of cash and cash equivalents.

According to the Treasurer’s Office, “the only physical property that is subject to unclaimed property laws would be safe deposit boxes from a financial institution or a safe depository company.”

Unless properly claimed, Nevada will hold the property indefinitely, with the right to claim property passing to an individual’s heirs upon their death.

Those that would like to claim their property can do so by filling out an online form at claimitnevada.org. For questions, contact 800-521-0019 or email UNclaimedProPerty@NevadatreasUrer.gov.

