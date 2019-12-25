Underdog hosts Christmas dinner at VFW

ELKO — Underdog Street Ministry hosted its seventh community dinner on Christmas Day at VFW Hall.

About 50 guests and a dozen volunteers were served a traditional Christmas dinner, with all the fixin’s, donated by Albertson’s.

“It’s a pretty good turnout, about twice as many as last year,” Jackie Iguban said. Iguban and her husband Jun have volunteered with Underdog since 2013, often bringing their karaoke machine which doubles as their PA system.

Jun asked me to sing as soon as he saw me, as no heralding angels were easily harkened in attendance. Following my grandfather’s maxim, “God likes me when I work hard, but He loves me when I sing,” my musical offerings fit the spirit of the season: “Magic” and “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Charles Morrell said this was his first Christmas with Underdog, and was impressed with the variety of different food, drink and desserts.

“They have a nice selection of stuff for the homeless: coats, scarves, shirts, good to help stay warm outside,” Morrell said. “Also, providing transportation — very helpful in a big way.”