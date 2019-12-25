Underdog hosts Christmas dinner at VFW

ELKO — Underdog Street Ministry hosted its seventh community dinner on Christmas Day at VFW Hall.
About 50 guests and a dozen volunteers were served a traditional Christmas dinner, with all the fixin’s, donated by Albertson’s.
“It’s a pretty good turnout, about twice as many as last year,” Jackie Iguban said. Iguban and her husband Jun have volunteered with Underdog since 2013, often bringing their karaoke machine which doubles as their PA system.
Jun asked me to sing as soon as he saw me, as no heralding angels were easily harkened in attendance. Following my grandfather’s maxim, “God likes me when I work hard, but He loves me when I sing,” my musical offerings fit the spirit of the season: “Magic” and “Don’t Stop Believing.”
You have free articles remaining.
Charles Morrell said this was his first Christmas with Underdog, and was impressed with the variety of different food, drink and desserts.
“They have a nice selection of stuff for the homeless: coats, scarves, shirts, good to help stay warm outside,” Morrell said. “Also, providing transportation — very helpful in a big way.”
The VFW donated use of their hall, Christ Community Church donated blessing bags, and food was donated by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Spring Creek Baptist Church.
Like many of their dinner guests, Underdog is also homeless but founder Kimberly Clements maintains her cheerful, grateful attitude.
“We’re thankful for all our volunteers, and grateful for Gil Hernandez at the VFW for letting us use their hall,” Clements said. “Today is God’s day and we’re very blessed to be here.”
The cold weather shelter at Seventh and River streets will be open this Friday and Saturday, with free transportation picking up at Albertson’s, Smith’s and Walmart.