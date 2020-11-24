Underdog Street Ministries to distribute "to-go" thanksgiving meals

ELKO — While Underdog Street Ministries will not be able to host its traditional Thanksgiving meal at the VFW in Elko this year, the nonprofit will still be distributing meals Thursday to those in need.
Underdog founder Kimberly Clements said the annual Thanksgiving Day gathering at the VFW will not occur this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
“Instead of hosting a meal we are going to prepare a meal and then we will head out to the humanitarian camp,” Clements said. “The meals will just be put in to-go containers so we will just set up a table and hand out a turkey meal so folks can get a hot meal.”
Underdog Street Ministries will begin distributing the meals at 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
“Anyone in need is invited to come and pick up a meal,” she said.
The meals have been donated to Underdog Street Ministries by Albertsons grocery store. The store also donated food items so the nonprofit could deliver Thanksgiving food baskets to those who had contacted the organization and expressed need.
Clements said all volunteers will be following state coronavirus mandates while distributing the meals.
“We don’t want to linger and be gathering when we are not supposed to,” she said. “We will social distance and have our masks on.”
Underdog Street Ministries has been active in Elko for 10 years and focuses on helping the city’s homeless population improve their quality of life and get back on their feet.
“Our focus really is on helping them get out of the situation that they are in, so we focus on rehab or helping them get into housing,” Clements said. “We help with identification and birth certificates, look for employment. Whatever it is that they need to get out of that situation.”
Clements said she is still hopeful that Underdog Street Ministries will be able to host its traditional Christmas Dinner, which is also hosted in the Elko VFW hall.
