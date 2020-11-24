Underdog Street Ministries to distribute "to-go" thanksgiving meals

ELKO — While Underdog Street Ministries will not be able to host its traditional Thanksgiving meal at the VFW in Elko this year, the nonprofit will still be distributing meals Thursday to those in need.

Underdog founder Kimberly Clements said the annual Thanksgiving Day gathering at the VFW will not occur this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Instead of hosting a meal we are going to prepare a meal and then we will head out to the humanitarian camp,” Clements said. “The meals will just be put in to-go containers so we will just set up a table and hand out a turkey meal so folks can get a hot meal.”

Underdog Street Ministries will begin distributing the meals at 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

“Anyone in need is invited to come and pick up a meal,” she said.

The meals have been donated to Underdog Street Ministries by Albertsons grocery store. The store also donated food items so the nonprofit could deliver Thanksgiving food baskets to those who had contacted the organization and expressed need.

Clements said all volunteers will be following state coronavirus mandates while distributing the meals.