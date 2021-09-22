UNITE for Bleeding Disorders walk set for Spring Creek

ELKO – The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is bringing all three of 2021’s “UNITE for Bleeding Disorders” walks in person to the communities of Elko, Reno and Las Vegas.
Aiming to raise both awareness and funding for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, the National Hemophilia Foundation invites the community to lace up their sneakers and step out for a cause on Saturday, Oct. 2. This year, the “Annual Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk” in Elko will be held in person at Spring Creek Marina.
Friends of the bleeding disorder community can also choose to participate virtually if they are unable to attend the event in person.
This annual fun walk allows participants to walk in celebration or honor of those affected by bleeding disorders and assist in NHFNV’s overall mission to find cures for inheritable blood disorders, as well as address and prevent complications of these disorders through research, education and advocacy.
The morning of fun and awareness kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration, check-in, and vendor booths, followed by the opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. The walk begins shortly after and concludes with individual and team awards.
Out of an abundance of caution for our most fragile participants, all walkers are asked to wear masks and socially distance throughout the morning of the walk. In addition, all attendees are asked to pre-register for the event. Additional safety protocols and guidelines are subject to change and based on county, state and CDC recommendations for a medically fragile population.
Online registration is available by visiting www.hfnv.org and clicking on the “Events” tab. Attendees will enjoy music, activities and team t-shirt designing contests. Those who personally donate $30 or more will receive a special UNITE for Bleeding Disorders t-shirt.
All funds raised through the Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk stay in Nevada, with the majority of proceeds used to fund youth development programs including sending children with bleeding disorders, as well as their siblings, to Camp Independent Firefly, a medically supervised summer camp.