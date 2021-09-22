UNITE for Bleeding Disorders walk set for Spring Creek

ELKO – The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is bringing all three of 2021’s “UNITE for Bleeding Disorders” walks in person to the communities of Elko, Reno and Las Vegas.

Aiming to raise both awareness and funding for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, the National Hemophilia Foundation invites the community to lace up their sneakers and step out for a cause on Saturday, Oct. 2. This year, the “Annual Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk” in Elko will be held in person at Spring Creek Marina.

Friends of the bleeding disorder community can also choose to participate virtually if they are unable to attend the event in person.

This annual fun walk allows participants to walk in celebration or honor of those affected by bleeding disorders and assist in NHFNV’s overall mission to find cures for inheritable blood disorders, as well as address and prevent complications of these disorders through research, education and advocacy.

The morning of fun and awareness kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration, check-in, and vendor booths, followed by the opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. The walk begins shortly after and concludes with individual and team awards.