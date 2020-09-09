Unite for Bleeding Disorders weekend walk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Looking for something to do on the weekend? Why not take a walk for a cause? Join the fight against bleeding disorders Saturday with the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.

The NCNHF is launching its 2020 virtual walk this weekend in Elko, Reno and Las Vegas. According to a press release put out by the agency, nearly three million Americans have a bleeding disorder such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease or rare factor deficiencies. These disorders prevent normal clotting which can lead to excessive bleeding or death. Approximately 25,000 Nevadans have a bleeding disorder, some of which may have gone undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

“The walk is pretty simple, it’s just a one-mile walk,” said Jolianna McAnany, a Spring Creek resident. “They have been doing walks in Vegas and Reno for some time now. I was one of the people that was pretty vocal about thinking we should have a walk here.”

McAnany said she and a few others will be walking around the path at the Spring Creek Marina.

She will have extra red pinwheels and invites others to join her as long as they practice social distancing.