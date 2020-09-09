Unite for Bleeding Disorders weekend walk

ELKO – Looking for something to do on the weekend? Why not take a walk for a cause? Join the fight against bleeding disorders Saturday with the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.
The NCNHF is launching its 2020 virtual walk this weekend in Elko, Reno and Las Vegas. According to a press release put out by the agency, nearly three million Americans have a bleeding disorder such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease or rare factor deficiencies. These disorders prevent normal clotting which can lead to excessive bleeding or death. Approximately 25,000 Nevadans have a bleeding disorder, some of which may have gone undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.
“The walk is pretty simple, it’s just a one-mile walk,” said Jolianna McAnany, a Spring Creek resident. “They have been doing walks in Vegas and Reno for some time now. I was one of the people that was pretty vocal about thinking we should have a walk here.”
McAnany said she and a few others will be walking around the path at the Spring Creek Marina.
She will have extra red pinwheels and invites others to join her as long as they practice social distancing.
“We do have a somewhat abnormally large grouping of bleeding disorder people in this community, per capita, enough for the hemophilia treatment center to come out here every six months to do a clinic with us,” McAnany said. “If we have enough people here to justify that, we should do our own walk. Last year was the first one.”
This year, because of COVID-19, there will be no large group walk, but people can register and walk on their own. Registration is free. There will be a kickoff on Zoom the day of the walk. Those wishing to help with fundraising will qualify for a “Unite for Bleeding Disorder” T-shirt with $30 in donations.
“Funds raised through the ‘Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk’ in Elko support our education programs, advocacy efforts, peer support and financial assistance to children and families with bleeding disorders in Nevada,” said Kaley Dingeman, development manager for NCNHF.
“A spotlight education program is our Northern Nevada Family Education Weekend,” Dingeman said. “An educational event attended by 100 individuals, provided to families affected by bleeding disorders in Northern Nevada. Education topics teach adults about bleeding disorders and skills related to living with a bleeding disorder. Children attend a day camp teaching communication, confidence and self-advocacy through game based learning.”
McAnany is no stranger to the agency’s outreach programs and other services they and their affiliate medical organization, Hemophilia Treatment Center of Nevada, provide. She has von Willebrand’s disease. She was diagnosed after the birth of her first child.
“I had a major hemorrhage immediately after she was born,” McAnany said.
“Once you have had a medical incident with major hemorrhaging, the idea of surgery or anything like that becomes very scary, so having that structure there to both educate and support is very valuable.”
During the birth of her second child, McAnany and her family did their best to prepare because they knew she had a major bleeding disorder. However, complications arose, and her son had to be retrieved prematurely by cesarean.
Unfortunately, she was rushed to surgery right after delivering while her husband and family were spending time with the baby. Due to the emergency situation, McAnany’s family was left alone to wonder what was happening to her.
“The moral of the story there, is that one of the things that is so valuable to me about the hemophilia foundation is that they help so much with the advocacy and the education and the research to be able to treat these things better,” McAnany said. “To me, the goal would be that no other family would have to feel the way that mine did.”
Both of McAnany’s children have a bleeding disorder. The agency provides information to their schools to help teachers and staff understand the special circumstances should a situation arise.
NCNHF also helps patients stay connected with grants and other programs to help them pay for medications and other treatment.
Elko Masks Gallery:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.