United Way of Northern Nevada and Sierra launches 2020 microgrants to assist small nonprofits affected by COVID-19

RENO -- United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) announces the availability of grant funds through the 2020 Microgrants to help eligible nonprofit organizations maintain or build capacity so that they can continue to deliver services and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible organizations must have an annual budget of less than $1 million dollars and work within education or human services. Additionally, qualifying organizations must be based in and serve in Carson City or one of the following Nevada counties: Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, Washoe, and White Pine.
Organizations who qualify can find additional information and application forms online by visiting uwnns.org/Microgrants. Applications are due to UWNNS by noon (PST) on Friday, August 14, 2020.
“Nonprofits across Nevada have felt the impacts of COVID-19 and it is critical that we continue to support our nonprofit community to ensure they can continue to serve their clients,” said Michael Brazier, CEO and President of UWNNS. “We have heard of numerous nonprofits with annual budgets of less than $1 million losing key funding and as part of our response to COVID-19, we are launching these microgrants to support those agencies.”
The 2020 Microgrants are a result of UWNNS’s continued response to the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, UWNNS has dispersed over a half a million dollars in aid through their Emergency Assistance Fund launched on March 19, 2020, which increased access to food, rental assistance, and emergency shelter as part of their immediate response.
