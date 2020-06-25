University of Utah congratulates Class of 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates 8,628 graduates in first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30, 2020.

The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries.

This class is the first to graduate from the U since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.

Local graduates include:

Zaheer Jamkhana of Elko, NV, whose major is listed as Business Administration Ex MBA .

Ben Jensen of Spring Creek, NV, whose major is listed as Communication BA .

Alejandra Mendez of Spring Creek, NV, whose major is listed as Kinesiology HBS .

Katie Robertson of Elko, NV, whose major is listed as Business Administration Pr MBA .

Dave Thornton of Elko, NV, whose major is listed as Business Administration Ex MBA .

Madison Estes of Salt Lake City, UT, whose major is listed as Finance MS .