RENO -- A Basque arborglyph project has received grant funding from the National Archives.

The Arborglyph Collaborative is a tri-state academic partnership among University of Nevada, Reno, Boise State University, and California State University Bakersfield, all well-known for their Basque studies programs. The group of partner institutions received an Archives Planning Grant totaling $24,000.

Basque arborglyphs, commonly known as “tree carvings,” are found on aspen tree trunks in the high-elevation forests of Idaho, Nevada, and California.

“Basque lertxun-marrak (tree carvings or Arborglyphs) are unique cultural artifacts that reflect the experience of the sheepherders arriving in the U.S. during the late 19th and 20th centuries,” said Iñaki Arrieta Baro, Basque librarian at the Jon Bilbao Basque Library at UNR. “They are symbols of their solitude during the time spent at the mountain pastures, but also of their willingness to remember their homeland and preserve their identity.”

He added, “Recently, the Jon Bilbao Basque Library received the Earl Collection; it is one of the Library’s newest collections. It showcases tree carvings and illustrates how they are beautiful examples of human artistic creativity, even in the most humble of material circumstances.”

The carvings provide a glimpse into Basque immigrant life in the American West. Crosses, boats, buildings, human figures, well-known sayings, names, and short poems provide a fascinating archival record of Basque sports, politics, religion, love, work, and homeland. With age and environmental conditions, many of the trees are in peril, risking permanent loss of these culturally valuable historical records.

The Arborglyph Collaborative will use grant funding awarded to work to establish a network of interested organizations and individuals; create protocols for documenting the carvings; and provide a framework for the public to more easily access information about these historical carvings. The Collaborative plans to also use funds to document and share information with academic, government, and nonprofit groups, as well as members of the public who are interested in the historical and cultural value of arborglyphs in the American West.

Potential Arborglyph Collaborative partners have been identified to conduct field studies, research, and database support, including the Basque Museum and Cultural Center (Boise, Idaho); the Northeastern Nevada Museum (Elko, Nevada); and the Kern County Museum (Bakersfield, California).

The National Archives grants program is carried out with the advice and recommendations of the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. A complete list is available online. More information on the grant award can be found in the National Historical Publications & Records Commission Newsletter, December 2022.