UNR, GBC ‘consolidation’ item on Regents' agenda

ELKO – University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens will request approval next week from the Nevada Board of Regents to continue research “into what a closer alliance – a consolidation – between GBC and UNR would look like and require.”

The presentation is scheduled as the final item of business on Sept. 8 when Regents meet at the GBC Fitness Center, 1500 College Parkway in Elko. Regents will continue their meeting on Sept. 9.

According to a briefing paper on the proposal, “There is a new wave of university and college consolidations/mergers within American higher education. Often consolidations have occurred to ensure ‘survival’ of higher education institutions after decades of diminishing resources, steady enrollment decline, and lagging student success metrics ….”

“The best-case scenario is two institutions consolidating with complementary strengths to chart a more secure, survivable future while preserving the diversity and excellence represented in their missions and identities. Such is the case with Great Basin College and The University of Nevada Reno.”

Any alliance would preserve the Great Basin College name/identity and its rural mission, the undated briefing states.

The document says GBC determined it was ready to explore strategic collaborations with UNR in 2018, when it began collaborations such as sharing administrative services, linking academic programs, and joining facilities such as the planned Mining Center of Excellence.

“Both GBC and UNR are high performing organizations standing alone and together they rise to an even higher level of performance” states the briefing. “Their success working together serving students, communities and industry requires looking at what might be the next step in this alliance.”

Approval from the Board of Regents would allow GBC “to expand the scope of our research to include stakeholder and faculty input through structured discussion,” the briefing says.

The consolidation is intended “to expand and ensure the well-lighted pathway providing greater access to higher education and training for the students served in rural and frontier Nevada,” according to GBC and UNR.