UNR, Nevada Gold Mines team up

RENO – This summer, the NevadaTeach program at the University of Nevada, Reno has partnered with Nevada Gold Mines to implement the second stage of their effort to contribute to the development of the next generation of the mining workforce.

Master Teachers Megan Beckam and Mandi Collins in the College of Education & Human Development, with funding from Nevada Gold, will be facilitating the professional learning opportunity that has been offered to rural Nevada secondary teachers in Elko, Lander, and Humboldt counties. The Nevada Gold PITS (Project-Based Inquiries for Teaching Science) professional development opportunity will support teachers in bringing project-based learning opportunities that are aligned with the Nevada Academic Content Standards in the Earth sciences to their classrooms.

The goal of Nevada Gold PITS is to enrich teachers’ content and pedagogical knowledge so they can be resources and advocates for the mining industry.

A participant from that experience shared on an anonymous feedback form that a “valuable part of the DIGS experience was being able to see the different communities (rural districts, the University, mining industries) working together to create an open awareness of STEM by making the Earth science learning standards meaningful to the lives of our students.”