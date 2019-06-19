ELKO – A train derailed Wednesday morning east of Wells, and a report that it was carrying explosives and hazardous materials prompted the closure of Interstate 80.
A Union Pacific Railroad spokesman said 22 cars derailed shortly before 10 a.m., but the material that was spilled was vegetable oil.
"No hazardous materials were involved and no one was injured," said UP spokesman Tim McMahan.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office stated that the train was carrying explosives.
“Rail cars containing munitions are located at the opposite end of the train, away from the derailment.” the sheriff’s office reported.
The freeway was closed in both directions from Wells to Moor, a six-mile stretch. It reopened around noon.
Michael Lyday of Elite Services Group LLC in Salt Lake City was driving into Wells from Elko when he saw the derailed train. He told the Elko Daily Free Press that he took photos and video of the derailment, which was a couple hundred yards from the freeway at the east edge of town.
"When I got there the EMS wasn't even there yet," he said.
Lyday said he left the area after receiving a report that incendiary material was on the train.
His video shows a plume rising from the crash and blowing parallel to Interstate 80.
Union Pacific reported before noon that cleanup was underway.
"The cause of the derailment is under investigation," McMahan said.
In an unrelated incident, two people were transported to a hospital and more than 50 others were treated for symptoms after a rail car spilled at least 300 gallons of sulfur dioxide in Salt Lake City earlier Wednesday morning, KSL.com reported.
That spill happened at Thatcher Chemicals around 8:40 a.m.
Multiple people in the area complained of an odd smell and began to feel symptoms, Salt Lake City Fire Division Chief Ryan Mellor told the television station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.