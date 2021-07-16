Up, up and away! – Balloon festival returns

ELKO – Many area events were canceled las year due to the pandemic. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival had to be postponed, leaving us all feeling “deflated.”

The summer has rolled around, at last, and the hot air balloons will again take to Elko skies July 23-25.

“July 23, Friday, is mostly our media day,” said club President Kristopher Stephenson. “Those flights will all be taking place in the City of Elko. We have a couple schools letting us use their fields, the City Park, Shabonya Dutton’s State Farm again.”

The balloon festival turns 20 years old this year.

In the early days the event took place in September, but weather was often unpredictable. The program was moved to July a few years back with better results, according to Stephenson.

“Balloons take lots and lots of crew,” Stephenson said. “Anybody who wants to get hands-on involved is absolutely more than welcome. I originally got involved as a Boy Scout.”

He has been helping out ever since.

“We are looking at between 20 to 25 balloons right now,” Stephenson said. “We have a lot of new pilots coming to the area from all over the place.”