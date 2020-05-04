UPDATE: 2 rural counties have most coronavirus cases per capita in Nevada

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Two rural counties have seen significant increases in coronavirus over the past week, making them the top two counties in the state for the number of cases per capita.

Humboldt County added 13 cases, for a total of 15. The county reported its third death over the weekend.

Lander County, which is adjacent to both Humboldt and Elko County, has reported six new cases in the past week, for a total of 13.

Meanwhile, there have been no new cases over the past week in three other northeastern Nevada counties. Elko County remains at 15 with four active, White Pine County three, and Eureka County zero.

Sunday’s death in Humboldt County was a man in his 60s who was a previously confirmed case and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said, “I am very sorry to share that a third member of our community died from coronavirus this morning. I hope that as a community, we can feel the weight of this death, the sorrow of this family’s loss, and the role we all play in helping to stop this virus’s spread.”