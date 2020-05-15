UPDATE: 6.5 quake near Tonopah felt in Elko area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Another earthquake rocked the Elko area early Friday morning, the same magnitude as one centered in Idaho on April 1 but this time centered in Nevada.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the 4:03 a.m. quake's magnitude at 6.5, after initially reporting it as a 6.4. It was centered about 36 miles west of Tonopah.

“I felt it in Elko! Shook the bed and woke me up,” wrote a reader on the Elko Daily Facebook page. “We felt it in Ely. Pretty strong." "I felt it underground at Barrick," wrote others.

People in the Salt Lake City and San Francisco Bay area also reported feeling the temblor.

The quake was followed by more than a dozen aftershocks, several of them ranging from 4.0 to 5.4.

Shaking was also reported 36 miles east of Gabbs, with a 3.8 quake at 4:09 a.m.

A 4.3 quake was reported at 4:30 a.m. about 42 miles southeast of Hawthorne.

The 6.5-magnitude quake near Challis, Idaho on April 1 was felt as far south as Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille.

Another earthquake struck near the same area of Idaho on Wednesday evening. The 4.4 quake was centered about 21 miles northwest of Stanley, according to the USGS.