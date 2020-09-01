UPDATE: 8 Elko County coronavirus patients hospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Elko County as of Monday, up from zero late last week.

The county reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 recoveries from Friday through Monday.

The number of active cases in the county remains above 100.

The new cases include 20 in Elko, 10 in Spring Creek, three in West Wendover, one institutional and one under investigation.

The increase in hospitalizations comes following an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Elko. A total of 25 residents and staff at Highland Manor have been infected over the past two weeks, and one resident has died.

Seven of the hospitalizations are at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, and one outside the county.

Elko County has been collaborating with NNRH, which has designated rooms to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients.

“NNRH reports they have a limited supply of Remdesivir,” the county reported in its revised action plan on Aug. 26.

“We recognize that an outbreak within the skilled nursing facility may strain hospital resources,” stated the report.