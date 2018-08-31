Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO – More firefighting resources were called in Friday morning as a fire burned in the Ruby Mountains near Spring Creek and Pleasant Valley.

The fire was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday about four and a half miles south of Wolf Creek Drive in Spring Creek.

The blaze had grown to about 30 acres by 8:30 p.m.

“It actively burned all night,” said Elko County Fire Protection District Division Chief Linda Bingaman.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said there was no evidence so far to indicate that the fire was related to the manhunt that started earlier in the day.

Flames from what is being called the Owl Creek Fire continued to spread Friday morning. The Spring Creek Campground was evacuated at about 12:30 a.m.

Bingaman said the fire was being mapped this morning to determine its size.

A Type III firefighting team was ordered.

Single-engine air tankers and helicopter bucket drops were being used to fight the blaze, along with ground engines and bulldozers.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

