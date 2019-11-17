UPDATE: Biden speaks to Elko residents at folklife center

ELKO -- Former Vice President Joe Biden entered the theater at the Western Folklife Center at about 1 p.m. Sunday to make his case for winning the Democratic nomination for president.

Biden told the crowd that President Donald Trump has "shocked the conscience of America" and the next election will be a battle for the nation's soul."

He said there was no question that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the last election.

"Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president," Biden told the crowd.

Biden also said the middle class is shrinking, not growing.

"It's about time we started to reward work in America, not just wealth," he added.

The audience applauded as Biden talked about funding rural broadband, improving Obamacare and free community college for anyone who is eligible.

After a speech lasting about 45 minutes, the town hall went "virtual" as audience members from anywhere in the state were allowed to ask questions. The first came from a woman from Dayton, asking Biden what he planned to do about global warming.

Loud applause followed when Biden answered that the first thing he would do is rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.