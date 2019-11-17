UPDATE: Biden speaks to Elko residents at folklife center

ELKO -- Former Vice President Joe Biden entered the theater at the Western Folklife Center at about 1 p.m. Sunday to make his case for winning the Democratic nomination for president.
Biden told the crowd that President Donald Trump has "shocked the conscience of America" and the next election will be a battle for the nation's soul."
He said there was no question that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the last election.
"Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president," Biden told the crowd.
Biden also said the middle class is shrinking, not growing.
"It's about time we started to reward work in America, not just wealth," he added.
The audience applauded as Biden talked about funding rural broadband, improving Obamacare and free community college for anyone who is eligible.
After a speech lasting about 45 minutes, the town hall went "virtual" as audience members from anywhere in the state were allowed to ask questions. The first came from a woman from Dayton, asking Biden what he planned to do about global warming.
Loud applause followed when Biden answered that the first thing he would do is rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.
The second question was from a man in Minden. He told Biden that "Medicare for All" won't work, and asked why America does not adopt a British-type system that provides health care, not health care insurance.
Biden's answer opposed both. He said 90 percent of the experts agree that Medicare for All would cost between 30 and 40 billion dollars over 10 years. "That's bigger than the entire federal budget," he said.
He said Germany's system results in lower drug prices.
"We should allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices," he said.
The final question was from a woman in Pahrump, who asked how America can rebuild its alliances after being betrayed by the current administration.
"Trump has treated NATO like a protection racket," Biden said. "... That's why they don't trust us."
Biden said he already knows world leaders and has built relationships with many.
About an hour earlier, a line of people stretched a block long in front of the Folklife Center as they waited to get in to see and hear former vice president Joe Biden.
Biden's podium was set up in the middle of the theater, in front of a backdrop that said "NV 4 JOE."
According to the Western Folklife Center about 350 people were seated or stood against the walls as the town hall began with a dance by Western Shoshone members of the Te-Moak Tribe.
Resident John Tierney, who was Nevada's teacher of the year in 2016, said he wanted to see what the public reaction is.
"Biden has been up and down in the polls lately," he noted.
A new Des Moines Register-CNN poll listed South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the leader among Iowa voters. Previous polls put him behind Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Mercedes Sandoval, a teacher at Flag View Intermediate, said she was here to support Biden and see what he has to offer for education in Nevada.
Biden's appearance was hours ahead of Nevada's "First in the West" campaign event in Las Vegas. Biden is among 14 top Democrats expected to appear at the Bellagio.
Biden also appeared at a town hall Saturday at Matt Kelley Elementary School in Las Vegas.
Remi Yamamoto, Biden's traveling press secretary, told the Elko Daily that "the town hall in Vegas last night was good. There was a lot of enthusiasm."
The Reno Gazette Journal wrote, "Biden continues to lead a turbulent field for the Democratic presidential nomination, a national USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, but his margin over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been slashed in half. And most Democratic voters say they could still change their minds."
City of Elko firefighter Ryan Safford said he was called three days ago to introduce Biden to the local gathering.
"Personally I support Joe because he has what it takes ..." he said. "Joe won't just fight, he will deliver like he has time and time again."