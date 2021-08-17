UPDATE: Candidate withdraws from superintendent search

Candidate interviews will be posted on the Elko County School District website for public comment and questions.

On Monday, the school board will convene in a special board meeting to review the public comments. They will vote to appoint a candidate at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The interviews are six days after Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith stepped back from acting superintendent duties on Aug. 12.

Smith was appointed to fill in one week after the sudden resignation of Dr. Michele Robinson on June 22, who was appointed in May 2020.

Robinson and Terhune were among the four candidates out of a nationwide search to replace outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

The school board also saw two trustees, Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler, resign on Aug. 12.

According to trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup, the five remaining trustees comprise a quorum to select and appoint the new superintendent next week.

A date has not yet been set to advertise for candidates seeking an appointment for the two vacant board seats. The appointees will serve the remaining five months of the year.

The school district will again seek candidates to serve after Jan. 1 until new board members are elected in the 2022 election.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.