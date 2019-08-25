ELKO – A truck hauling ore struck a bus carrying Nevada Gold Mines employees Saturday morning north of Carlin, causing two fatalities and multiple injuries.
The head-on collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. on State Route 766 about six miles north of Carlin. The highway leads to several mines operated by Nevada Gold Mines.
The driver of the ore truck and a passenger in the bus were killed, according to NHP.
Rocky Witt, a Nevada Gold Mines employee, was fatally injured in the accident, the company reported. He was a 62-year-old underground paste plant operator at Meikle who was riding the bus to work.
The driver of the ore truck was Andrew G. Nash, 29. Both were Spring Creek residents.
The mining company reported that six employees remain in serious condition and are being treated in Reno and Salt Lake City. Several other employees were transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and have since been released.
Preliminary investigation indicates the ore truck was traveling south on a curve when it crossed the center line. The bus was taking employees to a mine.
There were 21 people on the bus.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rocky’s family and everyone involved in the accident’” stated Nevada Gold Mines. “We will continue to provide counseling and other support to our employees and their families."
The bus was operated by Coach USA, a contractor that transports hundreds of miners to and from the gold mines and nearby communities.
The truck driver was employed by Pilot Thomas Logistics. The company has been in operation for 71 years and has more than 1,700 employees.
Another crash involving a Pilot Thomas truck occurred in March south of the Beowawe exit off Interstate 80. According to NHP, the truck carrying about 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel to Cortez Gold Mine was struck by a train when it failed to clear the tracks in time.
The train did not derail and no one was injured in the crash, which happened at about 6:30 a.m. March 2.
Another truck accident occurred on the Carlin mine road in May, about a mile from Saturday’s crash.
A double-tanker truck hauling sulfuric acid to a gold mine tumbled into Maggie Creek on May 15, spilling thousands of gallons into the stream but resulting in only minor injuries to the driver.
The spill about 7 miles north of Carlin blocked traffic to mines and prompted officials to clear people and livestock downstream.
The truck’s driver was heading north when he failed to negotiate a curve and the truck rolled down the embankment, overturning in the creek.
About 5,600 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled into the stream after one of the tankers ruptured.
Saturday's head-on collision occurred in Eureka County, just across the border from Elko County.
Eureka County responders were assisted by Elko County Emergency Medical Services, Carlin Fire Department, Carlin Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Gold Mines Rescue.
Nevada Gold Mines has been receiving calls from concerned residents who would like to help.
"We have heard from employees and the community about supporting the impacted families through this very difficult time," the company stated. "We will provide more information about donation opportunities as soon as possible."
We have heard from employees and the community about supporting the impacted families through this very difficult time. We will provide more information about donation opportunities as soon as possible.
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital also received many call from people wanting to help.
Some of the patients taken to NNRH were stabilized and transferred to a higher level of care at the University of Utah.
“Many of the patients were treated in our Emergency Department and released,” the hospital reported Saturday evening. “Family members of all patients have now been contacted. At this point, the flow of patients through our Emergency Department has returned to its normal volume.”
“Our hearts are heavy for our community today, especially for our neighbors who are hurting,” the hospital stated. “During tragic incidents such as this, it is encouraging to see our community band together. NNRH would like to recognize the many first responders who quickly arrived at the scene of the accident. The hospital also commends REACH Air and MedX AirOne for providing timely and well-coordinated air transport. Finally, thank you to the many individuals and businesses who sent encouragement to our hospital staff or contacted us asking how they could help. Together, we will all keep working to support those whose lives were impacted by today’s events.”
There have been 290 fatal crashes in Nevada since the first of the year, according to the state highway department.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Nash’s sister Amanda was also killed in a head-on car crash. Amanda was 16 when her four-door Chevrolet drifted off Lamoille Highway on Nov. 20, 2001. The car struck a guardrail and veered back onto the highway, where it struck a Ford pickup. Passengers were wearing seat belts but Amanda was not, NHP reported.
She posthumously received an honorary diploma from Spring Creek High School that June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
21 people reacted "funny". 21 pieces of human filth.
Who laughs at that? What is wrong with people?
Only crazy people would find this humorous. I guess this is the new norm in our society even in our rural community. Better get your concealed carry, get trained and don’t go anywhere without it.
My heart and prayers go out to the individuals and families of those involved. I work in the open pit with my husband and this hit way too close to home. I also grew up with Andrew and remember when his sister passed away so this is especially hard to comprehend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.