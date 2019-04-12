ELKO - Traffic on Interstate 80 will be reduced down to one lane starting Tuesday for the annual cleaning of the Carlin Tunnels.
The change was announced by Nevada Department of Transportation on Friday.
Lane closures will still take place April 16 through April 18. This condensed schedule both reduces impact to drivers by eliminating one day of lane restrictions, and also reduces potential man hour costs by eliminating one day of traffic control set-up.
Crews will be slightly extending the hours worked each day.
The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zones for eastbound and westbound drivers.
Speed through the Carlin Canyon will be reduced to 30 mph for vehicles in both directions.
Nevada road construction information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing 511 or 775-888-7000.
