UPDATE: City concerned but confident that residents will follow virus directives

ELKO – Elko city and county have been seeing a spike in coronavirus cases but a White House task force has designated them in the “yellow zone” while the Las Vegas area and rest of Nevada are in the “red zone.”

A red zone designation is based on two factors, and Nevada meets them both.

“Nevada is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week; and the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%,” stated the release from the White House.

Elko has seen roughly 100 new cases in the past week out of more than 500 tests, and is listed in the less restrictive “yellow zone” along with Washoe, Nye, Carson City, Lyon and Churchill counties. The city of Elko is also in the yellow zone, along with Reno, Pahrump, Carson City, Fernley and Fallon.

Public officials in yellow zones are advised to close all bars and limit gyms to 25% occupancy until positivity rates drop below 3%. Social gatherings should be limited to 25 people or fewer.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has already ordered bars statewide to close again. He has also issued a statewide mask directive.

The City of Elko released a statement Friday in response to the July 14 report.