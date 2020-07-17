UPDATE: City concerned but confident that residents will follow virus directives

ELKO – Elko city and county have been seeing a spike in coronavirus cases but a White House task force has designated them in the “yellow zone” while the Las Vegas area and rest of Nevada are in the “red zone.”
A red zone designation is based on two factors, and Nevada meets them both.
“Nevada is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week; and the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%,” stated the release from the White House.
Elko has seen roughly 100 new cases in the past week out of more than 500 tests, and is listed in the less restrictive “yellow zone” along with Washoe, Nye, Carson City, Lyon and Churchill counties. The city of Elko is also in the yellow zone, along with Reno, Pahrump, Carson City, Fernley and Fallon.
Public officials in yellow zones are advised to close all bars and limit gyms to 25% occupancy until positivity rates drop below 3%. Social gatherings should be limited to 25 people or fewer.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has already ordered bars statewide to close again. He has also issued a statewide mask directive.
The City of Elko released a statement Friday in response to the July 14 report.
“While the City of Elko is concerned that our community is included in this category, we remain confident that our citizens will continue abiding by the Emergency Directives and consider following the recent recommendations issued by the White House.
• Please wear a mask at all times outside the home when in public spaces where other persons are present and maintain social distancing of 6 feet or greater.
• Please avoid all social gatherings when possible, and avoid gatherings of people of 25 or more.
• Please avoid bars and nightclubs.
• Use take out, outdoor dining and use indoor dining when strict social distancing can be maintained.
• Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home and using high levels of personal hygiene.
• If possible, please reduce your public interactions and activities to 50% of your normal activity.
• Health-fragile citizens should utilize online ordering with parking lot grocery delivery.”
Elko County reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Elko on Thursday, four in West Wendover and two in Spring Creek. All but one or two of them have symptoms and about half have no connection to a previously confirmed case.
The county’s total confirmed cases stood at 298, with 153 of those listed as active. There were no hospitalizations and the death toll remained at one.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.