UPDATE: Coronavirus cancellations in the Elko area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘Ride Around the Rubies’ postponed

ELKO -- The Inaugural Ride Around the Rubies: Gravel Ride planned for June 20 has been postponed until next year by the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise.

“With the sincere interests of our host community, riders, fans, volunteers and partners in mind, the event planners for have made the difficult decision to postpone the Gravel Ride,” said Kevin Dinwiddie, club president.

“Although we were confident about social distancing in the outdoors during the ride and along the course, we realized that the challenge would be more complicated before and after the event,” he said. “These big rides are very social. Food, drink and camaraderie are a huge part of the fun for everyone involved. We thought it best to hold our first event next year on June 19, 2021.”

GPS coordinates, route descriptions and a list of FAQ will remain available and updated at www.ridearoundtherubies.com. Current registrants have the option to request a refund or may keep their registration to be rolled over into the 2021 event.

Elko RPEN Chapter meeting canceled

ELKO - The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will not be holding their May 13 meeting due to the coronavirus.