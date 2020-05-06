UPDATE: Coronavirus cancellations in the Elko area

‘Ride Around the Rubies’ postponed
ELKO -- The Inaugural Ride Around the Rubies: Gravel Ride planned for June 20 has been postponed until next year by the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise.
“With the sincere interests of our host community, riders, fans, volunteers and partners in mind, the event planners for have made the difficult decision to postpone the Gravel Ride,” said Kevin Dinwiddie, club president.
“Although we were confident about social distancing in the outdoors during the ride and along the course, we realized that the challenge would be more complicated before and after the event,” he said. “These big rides are very social. Food, drink and camaraderie are a huge part of the fun for everyone involved. We thought it best to hold our first event next year on June 19, 2021.”
GPS coordinates, route descriptions and a list of FAQ will remain available and updated at www.ridearoundtherubies.com. Current registrants have the option to request a refund or may keep their registration to be rolled over into the 2021 event.
Elko RPEN Chapter meeting canceled
ELKO - The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will not be holding their May 13 meeting due to the coronavirus.
For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
California Trail Days canceled
ELKO – California Trail Days has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Bureau of Land Management, in cooperation with the Southern Nevada Conservancy and Nevada Outdoor School, has decided to cancel the event previously planned for June 13-14.
The California Trail and Interpretative Center, the site of the event, closed on March 19 following guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19. All programs were canceled until further notice.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said Becky Stanton, California Trail and Interpretative Center program coordinator. “For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center, visit us online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or https://www.facebook.com/californiatrailinterpretivecenter.”
Lamoille Fair canceled
LAMOILLE -- Members of the Lamoille Women’s Club have decided to cancel the Lamoille Country Fair scheduled for June 28.
Fair vendors have been contacted and their space money returned.
Money raised at the popular outdoor venue goes toward four scholarships each year to Great Basin College and Spring Creek High School students. Lamoille Women’s Club also helps support the local chapter of Community in Schools and the Committee Against Domestic Violence.
Elko Mining Expo canceled
ELKO – The 35th annual Elko Mining Expo scheduled for June 1-5 won’t be held until 2021.
The cancellation includes the golf tournament, opening reception and exhibit days.
Exhibitors and event contractors have been notified. Registered exhibitors will have the option of a full refund or applying deposited funds as a credit toward next year’s event, which will take place June 7-11, 2021.
Lovelock Cave Days canceled
WINNEMUCCA – In coordination with partners, the BLM has canceled the 2020 Lovelock Cave Days event scheduled for May 19- 21.
Lovelock Cave Days is an annual educational event that brings approximately 300 fourth grade students from Humboldt and Pershing County schools to learn about cultural and natural resources in the vicinity of Lovelock Cave and at the Marzen House Museum in Lovelock. Approximately 25 presenters from the BLM and partner groups take part in the event. The event began in 2006 and has occurred every year since.
“We would like to thank our partners Marzen House Museum, Pershing County, Nevada Outdoor School, AmeriCorps, Coeur Rochester, Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Churchill County Museum, the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, and the California Trail Interpretive Center for their coordination and assistance in making this decision,” said Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough.
Burning Man canceled
RENO -- Burning Man Project officials have announced cancellation of the annual event that was scheduled to be held Aug. 30-Sept. 7 in the northern Nevada desert.
Organizers of Burning Man, a lifestyle and entertainment gathering that typically attracts 80,000 people, said the cancellation was “in the interest of the health and well-being of our community.”
Organizers said they were committed to providing refunds for tickets already purchased but asked purchasers to consider foregoing refunds because the organization faces layoffs, pay cuts and other belt-tightening measures.
