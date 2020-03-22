UPDATE: Coronavirus count at 190 Nevada

As of Friday evening, Nevada had 154 cases and two deaths, according to data collected by The Nevada Independent.

The governor stated that “we don’t have to guess what comes next: the rapid increase in positive cases will continue, the number of cases aren’t slowing down, and we have not yet reached our apex.” He indicated that Nevada does not have enough test kits and there is “an indefinite backlog” of future shipments from the federal government. “This is our unfortunate reality, Nevada.”

Sisolak also said hospitals may not have sufficient capacity to handle the expected number of cases.

“Nevada’s health system will not be able to handle an excessive increase in patients all at once without rapidly straining resources,” he said. “… Let me be clear, if we do not do everything we can to slow this virus, hospital beds will soon be completely filled with COVID-19 patients. There will be no beds to set broken bones, treat heart attacks or use for other necessary medical procedures.”

He also addressed concerns related to the economic impact.

“Some are saying these actions will devastate our economy, but for a state that relies this heavily on visitors, the impacts are inevitable. It’s happening whether we want it to or not.”

In response to the latest statements from the governor, Elko County announced that a “triage hotline” would be set up by the county to help centralize information and give residents directions.

