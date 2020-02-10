UPDATE: Coroner identifies 4 people killed in head-on crash

ELKO – Four people were killed in a head-on collision south of Wells on Saturday when a car attempted to pass in a no-passing zone on U.S. Highway 93.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash at about 11:40 a.m. involved two passenger cars traveling about 25 miles south of Wells.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a silver 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan with Oregon plates was traveling north on US93. The driver of the Subaru attempted to pass in a double yellow no passing zone in the southbound lane, heading north,” stated the NHP. “A silver 2019 Hyundai Sonata sedan with Idaho plates was traveling south on US93 in the southbound travel lane. The Subaru and Hyundai collided head on in the southbound travel lane.”

“The two occupants of the Subaru and the two occupants of the Hyundai succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the crash and were pronounced deceased on scene,” NHP reported.

Elko County Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi identified the occupants of one vehicle as Edgar J. Morales Contreras, 24; and Efrain Madera Tadeo, 26.

The occupants of the other vehicle were Michael R. Crispin, 60, and Gwendolyn Crispin, 61, both of Meridian, Idaho.

Traffic on the highway was closed in both directions for more than 4 hours after the crash.

