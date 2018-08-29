ELKO – A fire that started Aug. 23 south of Carlin that burned 12,833 is expected to be contained Thursday, Aug. 30.
Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 2 reported Aug. 29 that there had been no change in growth for several days. Firefighters continue to patrol the area and are in the process of closing out operations.
The fire burned grass and brush about 5 miles south of Carlin and exhibited “extreme, wind-driven runs.” It was 90 percent contained Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
