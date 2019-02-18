ELKO – A winter weather advisory expired at 10 a.m. Monday but wintry driving conditions continued on some routes, and chains or snow tires were required on U.S. Highway 93 between Ruby Valley and Lage’s Junction.
A vehicle accident with injury was reported in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 east of Wells at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Traffic delays were possible.
A vehicle accident with property damage was reported at 10 a.m. on State Route 306 near Crescent Valley.
Adverse driving conditions persisted on U.S. 93 north of Wells, Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County, Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain Station, and the Lamoille and Jiggs highways.
The National Weather Service predicts clearing Monday and partly sunny skies Tuesday, followed by another chance of snow showers Tuesday night through Thursday.
“Amounts will range from a couple inches total in lower valleys, to 2 to 4 inches in higher valleys, to over 6 inches in the mountains,” stated a hazardous weather outlook.
