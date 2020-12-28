 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Drivers in fatal crash near Wells identified
UPDATE: Drivers in fatal crash near Wells identified

WELLS — The two people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 93 last week have been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as 23-year-old Tia Roll of Billings, Montana and 46-year-old Roop Singh of Calgary, Alberta.

The Elko Daily Free Press Reported last week that the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. about 27 miles north of Wells Monday, Dec. 21.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Howell said the crash involved a commercial motor-vehicle and a U-Haul box van.

“It looks like the U-Haul box van was traveling south towards Wells and a commercial motor vehicle was traveling north towards Jackpot and for unknown reasons the U-Haul crossed the center line into the northbound lane and there was a head-on collision,” Howell said.

There was one occupant in each vehicle, and both people were declared dead at the accident scene Monday.

According to a statement by the NHP, the U-Haul, driven by Roll, “was fully engulfed in flames and both travel lanes were shut down.”

A preliminary investigation shows the U-Haul box van was driving southbound with an enclosed trailer towards Wells when the Roll crossed the center-line and struck Singh, who was travelling northbound in a 2019 Western Star truck towing a semi-trailer.

“The U-Haul became engulfed in flames and came to rest on the southbound outside shoulder,” the statement said Monday. “The tractor/trailer came to rest on the northbound outside shoulder after impact.”

As a result of the collision, debris was scattered across both travel lanes of US-93 and the highway was shut down between 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Wells Substation at (775) 752-3235.

