UPDATE: Drivers in fatal crash near Wells identified

WELLS — The two people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 93 last week have been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as 23-year-old Tia Roll of Billings, Montana and 46-year-old Roop Singh of Calgary, Alberta.

The Elko Daily Free Press Reported last week that the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. about 27 miles north of Wells Monday, Dec. 21.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Howell said the crash involved a commercial motor-vehicle and a U-Haul box van.

“It looks like the U-Haul box van was traveling south towards Wells and a commercial motor vehicle was traveling north towards Jackpot and for unknown reasons the U-Haul crossed the center line into the northbound lane and there was a head-on collision,” Howell said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was one occupant in each vehicle, and both people were declared dead at the accident scene Monday.

According to a statement by the NHP, the U-Haul, driven by Roll, “was fully engulfed in flames and both travel lanes were shut down.”

A preliminary investigation shows the U-Haul box van was driving southbound with an enclosed trailer towards Wells when the Roll crossed the center-line and struck Singh, who was travelling northbound in a 2019 Western Star truck towing a semi-trailer.