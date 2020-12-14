UPDATE: Elko County COVID deaths now at 31

ELKO — Elko County reported one COVID-19 death over the weekend and two additional deaths Monday, for a total of 31 since the pandemic began in March.

The latest deaths were an Elko man in his 80s, an Elko woman in her 70s, and a Spring Creek man in his 80s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

Roughly half of the county’s 31 deaths have occurred in the past month.

The number of active cases dropped to 412 on Monday, while the number of hospitalizations is down to 15.

Elko County’s active confirmed cases have been declining since reaching a high of 617 on Dec. 5.

Elko County’s current test positivity rate is now 28.6% and the case rate per 100,000 people is 2,099. Those compare to a statewide test rate of 21.5% and a case rate of 2,105.

The number of deaths in Elko County is slightly less than Carson City (34) and slightly more than Lyon (26), both of which are similar in size.

There have been seven deaths in Humboldt County, four in Lander and three in White Pine.