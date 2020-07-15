UPDATE: Elko County reports 13 new virus cases Wednesday

ELKO – Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Elko County, where the number of infections has doubled since the beginning of July.
The county now has 288 confirmed cases. There were 131 confirmed cases on July 1.
Six of the new cases are Elko residents, four are from Spring Creek and three from West Wendover. Most are in the 20-40 age range. Seven have no connection with a previously known case, according to Elko County officials.
“Close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure,” stated the county. “A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Individuals who have tested for COVID-19 but are awaiting results are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received – even if the individual is not symptomatic.”
The number of cases in the city of Elko has increased from 77 to 160 since July 1, and the number in Spring Creek has risen from 26 to 51.
The number of cases in West Wendover has jumped from 22 to 65 since July 1. The neighboring state of Utah reported its highest daily death toll on Tuesday, with 10.
State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn told KUTV that “deaths are certainly a lagging metric and our spike in cases one to two weeks ago is resulting now in higher hospitalizations, higher ICU admissions and higher deaths."
Nevada's death toll is listed at 612, with the rate doubling since July 1. There have been 86 deaths in the past two weeks, compared with 39 in the prior two weeks.
Elko County residents are asked to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People with symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 775-777-2507 or text or email covid19@elkocountynv.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.