UPDATE: Elko County reports 13 new virus cases Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Elko County, where the number of infections has doubled since the beginning of July.

The county now has 288 confirmed cases. There were 131 confirmed cases on July 1.

Six of the new cases are Elko residents, four are from Spring Creek and three from West Wendover. Most are in the 20-40 age range. Seven have no connection with a previously known case, according to Elko County officials.

“Close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure,” stated the county. “A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Individuals who have tested for COVID-19 but are awaiting results are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received – even if the individual is not symptomatic.”

The number of cases in the city of Elko has increased from 77 to 160 since July 1, and the number in Spring Creek has risen from 26 to 51.

The number of cases in West Wendover has jumped from 22 to 65 since July 1. The neighboring state of Utah reported its highest daily death toll on Tuesday, with 10.