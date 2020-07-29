Update: Elko County reports 9 cases Wednesday

ELKO – Elko County reported nine new cases and 11 recoveries late Wednesday, pulling the amount of confirmed cases to 444.
There are 81 confirmed active cases with two cases hospitalized outside of Elko, with a total of 361 recovered cases.
“The Nevada Health Response website has updated information regarding the positivity and case rates for Elko County, which are two important indicators of elevated disease transmission risk in our area,” the county stated in its press release.
Wednesday’s report showed three new cases in Elko, four in West Wendover and one in Spring Creek.
Elko County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Out of those cases, eight were in Elko, two are in Spring Creek and one in Wells.
As of Wednesday, 7,457 PCR tests have been performed.
“All new cases have been confirmed through PCR testing,” the county said in a statement. “Each case is unique to an individual. Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again.”
In Nevada, cases jumped by 812 to 45,815 as of Wednesday morning. Deaths increased by 20 to 780 statewide, with two deaths in Elko County. Approximately 34,198 individuals have recovered from the virus.
In Clark County, cases have risen to 39,345, recording 645 deaths as of Wednesday.
No cases have been reported in Esmeralda County, which boasts a population of 974 people. Eighty-two people have been tested for coronavirus so far.
Nationwide, the CDC reports there are about 4.3 million total cases and more than 148,000 deaths.
Elko County’s COVID-19 Hotline is available at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
