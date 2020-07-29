Update: Elko County reports 9 cases Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported nine new cases and 11 recoveries late Wednesday, pulling the amount of confirmed cases to 444.

There are 81 confirmed active cases with two cases hospitalized outside of Elko, with a total of 361 recovered cases.

“The Nevada Health Response website has updated information regarding the positivity and case rates for Elko County, which are two important indicators of elevated disease transmission risk in our area,” the county stated in its press release.

Wednesday’s report showed three new cases in Elko, four in West Wendover and one in Spring Creek.

Elko County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Out of those cases, eight were in Elko, two are in Spring Creek and one in Wells.

As of Wednesday, 7,457 PCR tests have been performed.

“All new cases have been confirmed through PCR testing,” the county said in a statement. “Each case is unique to an individual. Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again.”