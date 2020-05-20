UPDATE: Elko mom, baby located

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A mother and her 10-month-old son who were missing for five days have been found and are safe,the Elko Police Department reported Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, police said Kammie Warner and her son Kasin were last seen and heard from on May 15, following a domestic violence incident with the child’s father.

Kammie had recently been traveling between locations in Idaho and Nevada, and had not contacted any family or friends since May 15.

Police said the child’s father cooperated with the investigation and was also concerned for Kammie and Kasin’s welfare.

Further information on the circumstances of their location was not immediately available.

Love 11 Funny 0 Wow 10 Sad 50 Angry 20