UPDATE: Elko mom, baby located
1 comment
alert top story

UPDATE: Elko mom, baby located

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A mother and her 10-month-old son who were missing for five days have been found and are safe,the Elko Police Department reported Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, police said Kammie Warner and her son Kasin were last seen and heard from on May 15, following a domestic violence incident with the child’s father.

Kammie had recently been traveling between locations in Idaho and Nevada, and had not contacted any family or friends since May 15.

Police said the child’s father cooperated with the investigation and was also concerned for Kammie and Kasin’s welfare.

Further information on the circumstances of their location was not immediately available.

1 comment
11
0
10
50
20

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News