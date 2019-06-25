Contact any Elko Lions Club member or Ellison Electric to make a donation and add your name to this growing list of supporters of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Elko County Fairgrounds:
PLEDGED OR DONATED:
American High Voltage $5,000.00
Stockmens, Commercial Casino $5,000.00
Concerned Citizen $5,000.00
City of Elko $5,000.00
Meridan Pacifc LTD $4,000.00
Bradshaw Law LLC $2,500.00
Newmont Mining Corp. $2,500.00
John & Dee Ellis $2,500.00
Elko County $2,500.00
Barrick Gold Mine $2,500.00
My Friend Sally $2,000.00
Reach Air $2,000.00
E.C.V.A.
Dotties Casino $1,500.00
NV Energy $1,500.00
Khoury's Marketplace $1,000.00
Parker Heating $1,000.00
Canyon Construction $1,000.00
I&E Electric $1,000.00
William & Monica Griswold $900.00
Southwest Gas $750.00
Ramon Marin $500.00
Nevada Bank and Trust $500.00
Elko Republican Party $500.00
Money in a Minute $500.00
EFCU $500.00
Gallagher Ford $500.00
Shabonya Dutton State Farm $500.00
KAP Mechanical $500.00
Riverton Super Store $500.00
Kidwell & Gallagher LTD $500.00
Janet Peck $450.00
Beth Parks & William Walsh $400.00
Ginger Reeder $300.00
Debi Urresti $300.00
NewFields $300.00
Ignite Life Chiropractic $300.00
Helen Guarisco $300.00
Bruce & Cindy Dayton $250.00
Lee & Lynne Hoffman $250.00
Elko Bail Bonds $250.00
Ruby Dome Inc. $250.00
Ruby Mountain Sand and Gravel $250.00
S & R Auto Schweer $250.00
Anthony Construction LLC $250.00
Dowell Family $250.00
Stewart Title Co $250.00
United Methodist Fellowship $200.00
David Loreman Esq $200.00
Jessica Qualls $160.00
Carpenter Family $150.00
Dr Elizabeth Tom John $150.00
Judy Smith $150.00
Norm Rockwell $150.00
Helping Hand Services $150.00
The Coffee Mug $150.00
Debra Olson $150.00
Atwal Gas and Food $150.00
Ryndon Gas and Food $150.00
Elko Motor Company $150.00
Hi Discount Food and Liquor $150.00
Sinclair Winners Corner $150.00
Arctic Circle $150.00
Choch Goicoechia $150.00
Reece Keener $150.00
Elizabeth Torres $150.00
Victoria Gravelin $150.00
Ro Smith $150.00
Jordan Petker $150.00
Nicqui Berry $150.00
Marcus Burwell $125.00
Bill & Ann Nisbet $125.00
McMullen McPhee $125.00
Touch of Heaven Spas $125.00
Juanita Collins $125.00
Purper Family $125.00
Marc Suyematsu $125.00
Purper Family $125.00
James Fitch $125.00
Malorie Hockett $125.00
Elko Bling $125.00
Dwight and JJ East $125.00
Great Basin Granite $125.00
J.M. Capriola $125.00
Dick and Louise Hersey $125.00
Jim Gibbons $125.00
Breanna Melendez $125.00
Kerby Lane $125.00
Stacy Tomlinson $125.00
Sue Allen $125.00
Snyder Mechanical $125.00
Burns Funeral Home $125.00
Tammie Smithburg $125.00
Star Hotel $125.00
Weststates Property/Holly Gregory $125.00
Carlin Build A Burger $125.00
The Watering Hole $125.00
Cliff Eklund $125.00
Code 3 $125.00
Matt Stramel $100.00
Rex Steninger, road closure $100.00
Taber Building Wines $100.00
Neitz Computer $100.00
Total $66,335.00
IN-KIND CONTRIBUTIONS
American High Voltage $5,000.00
Ellison Electric $5,000.00
Stockmen’s $5,000.00
Lion Club & McMullen McPhee $5,000.00
Gold Dust West $5,000.00
Nevada Ad and family $4,000.00
Elko County Fairgrounds $3,500.00
KELK $3,000.00
Elko Daily Free Press $3,000.00
KRJC $3,000.00
OFS $2,500.00
City of Elko Parks Dept. $1,000.00
Office Max programs $700.00
Tom Knight- security $450.00
Total $46,650.00
