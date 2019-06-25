{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrate America
ELKO DAILY FREE PRESS file photos

Contact any Elko Lions Club member or Ellison Electric to make a donation and add your name to this growing list of supporters of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Elko County Fairgrounds:

PLEDGED OR DONATED:

American High Voltage $5,000.00

Stockmens, Commercial Casino $5,000.00

Concerned Citizen $5,000.00

City of Elko $5,000.00

Meridan Pacifc LTD $4,000.00

Bradshaw Law LLC $2,500.00

Newmont Mining Corp. $2,500.00

John & Dee Ellis $2,500.00

Elko County $2,500.00

Barrick Gold Mine $2,500.00

My Friend Sally $2,000.00

Reach Air $2,000.00

E.C.V.A.

Dotties Casino $1,500.00

NV Energy $1,500.00

Khoury's Marketplace $1,000.00

Parker Heating $1,000.00

Canyon Construction $1,000.00

I&E Electric $1,000.00

William & Monica Griswold $900.00

Southwest Gas $750.00

Ramon Marin $500.00

Nevada Bank and Trust $500.00

Elko Republican Party $500.00

Money in a Minute $500.00

EFCU $500.00

Gallagher Ford $500.00

Shabonya Dutton State Farm $500.00

KAP Mechanical $500.00

Riverton Super Store $500.00

Kidwell & Gallagher LTD $500.00

Janet Peck $450.00

Beth Parks & William Walsh $400.00

Ginger Reeder $300.00

Debi Urresti $300.00

NewFields $300.00

Ignite Life Chiropractic $300.00

Helen Guarisco $300.00

Bruce & Cindy Dayton $250.00

Lee & Lynne Hoffman $250.00

Elko Bail Bonds $250.00

Ruby Dome Inc. $250.00

Ruby Mountain Sand and Gravel $250.00

S & R Auto Schweer $250.00

Anthony Construction LLC $250.00

Dowell Family $250.00

Stewart Title Co $250.00

United Methodist Fellowship $200.00

David Loreman Esq $200.00

Jessica Qualls $160.00

Carpenter Family $150.00

Dr Elizabeth Tom John $150.00

Judy Smith $150.00

Norm Rockwell $150.00

Helping Hand Services $150.00

The Coffee Mug $150.00

Debra Olson $150.00

Atwal Gas and Food $150.00

Ryndon Gas and Food $150.00

Elko Motor Company $150.00

Hi Discount Food and Liquor $150.00

Sinclair Winners Corner $150.00

Arctic Circle $150.00

Choch Goicoechia $150.00

Reece Keener $150.00

Elizabeth Torres $150.00

Victoria Gravelin $150.00

Ro Smith $150.00

Jordan Petker $150.00

Nicqui Berry $150.00

Marcus Burwell $125.00

Bill & Ann Nisbet $125.00

McMullen McPhee $125.00

Touch of Heaven Spas $125.00

Juanita Collins $125.00

Purper Family $125.00

Marc Suyematsu $125.00

Purper Family $125.00

James Fitch $125.00

Malorie Hockett $125.00

Elko Bling $125.00

Dwight and JJ East $125.00

Great Basin Granite $125.00

J.M. Capriola $125.00

Dick and Louise Hersey $125.00

Jim Gibbons $125.00

Breanna Melendez $125.00

Kerby Lane $125.00

Stacy Tomlinson $125.00

Sue Allen $125.00

Snyder Mechanical $125.00

Burns Funeral Home $125.00

Tammie Smithburg $125.00

Star Hotel $125.00

Weststates Property/Holly Gregory $125.00

Carlin Build A Burger $125.00

The Watering Hole $125.00

Cliff Eklund $125.00

Code 3 $125.00

Matt Stramel $100.00

Rex Steninger, road closure $100.00

Taber Building Wines $100.00

Neitz Computer $100.00

Total $66,335.00

IN-KIND CONTRIBUTIONS

American High Voltage $5,000.00

Ellison Electric $5,000.00

Stockmen’s $5,000.00

Lion Club & McMullen McPhee $5,000.00

Gold Dust West $5,000.00

Nevada Ad and family $4,000.00

Elko County Fairgrounds $3,500.00

KELK $3,000.00

Elko Daily Free Press $3,000.00

KRJC $3,000.00

OFS $2,500.00

City of Elko Parks Dept. $1,000.00

Office Max programs $700.00

Tom Knight- security $450.00

Total $46,650.00

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments