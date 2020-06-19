UPDATE: Elko sees 5 more virus cases on Friday; governor reviewing mask policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking his COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” following another record day for new coronavirus cases.

On Friday, state health officials reported 410 new cases. The previous record was 379 cases reported on Tuesday. Before that, the largest one-day increase was 295 cases on May 22.

Elko County reported five more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 61. There are now 38 active cases.

All of the new cases are under investigation as they self-isolate at home. They are a man in his 50s, a female under 18, and women in their 40s, 50s and 70s.

Elko County has seen 34 new cases in the past 10 days, the largest per-capita increase of any county.

“Nevada Health Response has repeatedly urged the use of face coverings when out in public as one of the strongest methods of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and directives signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak mandate the use of face coverings by employees who interact with the public,” the governor’s office said Friday.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory face mask order for residents going inside public places.