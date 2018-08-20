ELKO – A wildfire in northern Elko County nearly doubled in size Monday and a voluntary evacuation notice was issued for residents in the Maggie Summit area west of Mountain City Highway.
The fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It had burned 63,847 acres by Monday evening, coming to within four miles of Mountain City.
“Firefighters are working hard on structure protection measures in the Maggie Summit Area,” said Joshua Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger.
A temporary Evacuation Center has been set up at the Owyhee Human Development Center, 1284 OPD Road. For updates visit the Elko County Sheriff’s website at http://www.elkosheriff.com.
Forest roads and trails in the area have been closed due to public health and safety concerns. Visit elkodaily.com to view a map.
The public is advised to avoid areas west of State Route 225, north of the Maggie Summit Road, east of Elko County Road 785/Nevada State Route 226, and south of the Shoshone-Pauite Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation boundary line. This includes areas around Pennsylvania Hill, Maggie Summit, and areas west of Mountain City.
There are more than 300 personnel working on the fire, including six hand crews, 17 engines, three helicopters, five bulldozers and four water tenders.
