UPDATE: Family members killed in Elko County plane crash were traveling to Twin Falls
UPDATE: Family members killed in Elko County plane crash were traveling to Twin Falls

Plane crash site
ELKO – Three people were killed Friday night when the small plane they were traveling in crashed in Goshute Valley on a flight from Arizona.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Air Force about a possible plane down, according to chief deputy coroner Nick Czegledi. A REACH aircraft was sent out and spotted the wreckage within 100 feet of the coordinates provided by the Air Force.

A mission to recover the bodies was launched around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Czegledi said the occupants were Thomas A. Kvanvig, 48, of Chandler, Arizona; Stacie M. Kvanvig, 49; and Daniel Kvanvig, 8.

Online flight records show the Beechcraft Bonanza took off from Chandler at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

It appeared the plane was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down, Czegledi said.

The plane was registered to Thomas Kvanvig, an engineer with Intel Corp. His wife Stacie was a real estate agent with Keller Williams.

Fox 10 in Phoenix reported that the Kvanvigs first met in Twin Falls and were flying there with their son to see family when the crash occurred. They are survived by two daughters, ages 16 and 20.

Their plane crashed about 20-25 miles from the Utah border, Czegledi said.

The sheriff’s office is cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation.

This was the first fatal plane crash in Elko County since Nov. 22 when a couple from Idaho was killed when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Jackpot.

