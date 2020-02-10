UPDATE: Fatal crash occurred in no-passing zone

ELKO – Four people were killed in a head-on collision south of Wells on Saturday when a car attempted to pass in a no-passing zone.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash at about 11:40 a.m. involved two passenger cars traveling about 25 miles south of Wells.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a silver 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan with Oregon plates was traveling north on US93. The driver of the Subaru attempted to pass in a double yellow no passing zone in the southbound lane, heading north,” stated the NHP. “A silver 2019 Hyundai Sonata sedan with Idaho plates was traveling south on US93 in the southbound travel lane. The Subaru and Hyundai collided head on in the southbound travel lane.”

Each vehicle was occupied by a driver and passenger.

“The two occupants of the Subaru and the two occupants of the Hyundai succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the crash and were pronounced deceased on scene,” NHP reported.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of persons involved are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

