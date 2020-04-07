UPDATE: Father, friend testify in murder hearing

The statement was corroborated by Britney’s friend, Cheyenne Fry.

“She called him her ‘big brother,’” Fry said, when asked if the two were in a relationship prior to her death. “She didn’t like him like that."

Fry described seeing her with Dickey in one of two Snapchat videos that Sunday afternoon, and told the court she seemed “kind of off” and looked “sick.”

“She looked pale and I asked if she was OK. She said she was having a day,” Fry said.

Sometime later, Dickey contacted Fry telling her he dropped her off at the high school “and how he tried to stop her” from going with a male friend in a green pickup truck.

“Bryce called me and said Britney got into a dark Ford pickup truck, something was wrong, and that I needed to call her,” Fry said, becoming visibly upset on the witness stand. “I continuously tried to call her.”

She said she asked Dickey to go back to the high school parking lot and check on her. Fry said she didn’t hear from him or talk to him again until she saw him at a balloon release in Britney’s memory at Angel Park where he consoled her.