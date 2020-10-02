UPDATE: Fiery crash on I-80 involved 3 vehicles

ELKO – A fiery crash on the freeway through Elko involved two semis and a pickup, resulting in injuries and keeping firefighters busy for four hours.

The collision occurred just before 1 a.m. near the College Parkway overpass.

Capt. Ray Mowrey of the Elko Fire Department said when the first two fire engines arrived they found three vehicles totally engulfed in flames. By the time they finished at 5:15 a.m. about 20 fire personnel had assisted, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko Police Department.

Both air and ground ambulances were on the scene.

Mowrey said a crew from the Nevada Department of Transportation helped break apart one of the trailers in order for firefighters to be sure the blaze was fully extinguished.

One truck was carrying cheese and the other meat or produce, he said. All three vehicles were destroyed.

Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District lives nearby.

“The explosion woke me up,” he said, and when he looked out his window he could see a “mushroom cloud” rising.

The county provided a standby engine and helped fill air bottles.

Further details will be provided as soon as they are available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

